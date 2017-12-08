Filed Under:John Oliver, medical debt, Oakland, Start Up

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Several hundred Californians who owe medical debts will be getting a big surprise in the coming weeks after an Oakland start-up purchased their debts and forgave them.

Last year, comedian John Oliver called attention to the massive problem of medical debt on his HBO show ‘Last Week Tonight.’

Oliver bought and forgave $15 million worth of medical debt on his show.

Now an Oakland-based start-up is doing it too.

Rachel Norman is the founder of Better, a company that recently purchased more than $1 million of outstanding medical debt and is forgiving every penny.

“The smallest debt that we forgave was 25 cents. All the way to $124,000. The average is about $4,000,” said Norman “The letters are going out now.”

Better’s not just doing it to be nice. It’s also trying to call attention to its own business, helping people file out-of-network health insurance claims.

Recipients of the giveaway were chosen at random.

To pull it off, better joined forces with RIP Medical Debt, a charity that buys up medical debt from doctors, hospitals, and collection agencies and retires it.

“They’re helping us find the debt and notify everyone that their debt has been forgiven,” explained Norman.

A holiday surprise she hopes could inspire others to follow her and Oliver’s lead.

RIP Medical Debt’s website has a place where people can apply to have their medical debts forgiven. It also accepts donations from people who want to help forgive the medical debts others have that are outstanding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch