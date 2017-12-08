FREMONT (CBS SF) — A male pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car near the Fremont Hub Shopping Center Friday morning, according to Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.
The male driver who struck the pedestrian was also injured in the collision in the area of Mowry Avenue and Argonaut Way and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, Bosques said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bosques.
Fremont police issued an alert advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Mowry Avenue and Argonaut Way.
No further details were immediately available.
