Love to travel? You've come to the right place!
Welcome to Taiwan: Off the Grid, with your hosts and guides, Adam Klein, winner of CBS’ Survivor, and Jorge Maravilla, winner of The San Francisco Marathon.
2017 is the first year of the Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon, which features a scenic “island-hopping” course that moves between small islands in the archipelago in the Taiwan Strait.
In addition to the marathon, Penghu is host to another race, the Ironman Taiwan, which will take place again in October 2018.
It is also a common destination for windsurfing enthusiasts.
The archipelago is a stunning location for these events, with its turquoise sea, great beaches, magnificent temples, and traditional Chinese-style homes surrounded by coral walls.
Whether you love hiking, biking, running, or eating, you can plan the adventure of a lifetime in Taiwan.
