BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old Richmond woman has been arrested for a series of lockerroom burglaries at Berkeley health clubs and using stolen IDs and credit cards for fraudulent purchases, Berkeley police announced Friday.

Police said Andrania Yancy has been arrested for three counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, two counts of grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Investigators said Yancy is suspected of using a guest pass to check into a gym located in the 3100 block of San Pablo Ave. on Oct. 16th and allegedly breaking into two lockers in the women’s lockerroom.

Her photo was captured on a security camera at the gym and also at a CVS pharmacy in Richmond where she allegedly made a purchase using a stolen credit card.

Then in November, an unidentified woman broke into a locker at a gym on the 2600 block of Shattuck Avenue and later used the victim’s cars keys to enter her car.

The suspect stole credit cards from the vehicle which were used to make over $20,000 worth of fraudulent purchases. Yancy was later identified as the suspect from video surveillance.

On Thursday, police served an arrest warrant on Yancy at her Richmond home. During a search of her home, car, and a storage locker, stolen property from the three burglaries was located.

