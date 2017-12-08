SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in McLaren Park that left one victim injured, according to authorities.

At around 3:15 p.m., police received reports of shots fired near the intersection of Sunnydale and Persia at the edge of the park.

Officers arrived and located a crime scene on Sunnydale, just inside McLaren Park and close to June Jordan High School.

Police were searching the area for evidence. A victim, who remains unidentified, was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital.

There was no work as to the seriousness of the victims injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding.

As of Friday afternoon, the crime scene was secure and the scene has been deemed safe by police.

June Jordan High was on lockdown due to the shooting, but students were dismissed and directed to take an exit route away from the crime scene.

Police said there is no indication that this shooting is connected to the school.

Police reported there could be temporary delays to SF Muni service due to a street closure at Sunnydale and Persia. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.