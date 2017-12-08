Filed Under:Extinction, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Wolves
A Female Gray Wolf (credit: Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

KCBS_740

SPOKANE, Wash. (KCBS/AP) — The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates.

A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.

The report concluded that none of the ungulate populations in the assessment appeared to show clear signs of being limited by predation from wolves.

Ungulates include elk, moose, deer and bighorn sheep.

Gray wolves were hunted to extinction in Washington early in the past century. But the animals started migrating into the state in the early 2000s from Idaho and Canada. The first wolf pack was documented by DFW in 2008.

TM ©2017 Entercom 2017 and CBS EYE Logo TM and Copyright ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch