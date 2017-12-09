SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a car traveling in San Francisco’s Parkside neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision was reported at 4:35 p.m. at 19th Avenue and Quintara Street.

Police said a blue Toyota sedan was being driven south on 19th Avenue when the vehicle hit the pedestrian, a woman who died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota stopped and cooperated with investigators.

Southbound 19th Avenue is closed between Pacheco and Santiago streets as police investigate the collision.

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.

