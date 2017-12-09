CLAIRMONT (CBS SF) — Two people are dead and 2 others injured after a small plane crashed into a home in Southern California.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., in the 6200 block of Chandler Drive in the city of Clairmont.

Thank you @sdfd for your quick response to plane crash / house fire in #Clairemont. #sandiego pic.twitter.com/mAFxaWmKs8 — Central Commander 📱 (@DeniseScatena) December 10, 2017

Four people were aboard the plane. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the pilot reported a catastrophic engine failure shortly after taking off from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

The single-engine plane crashed near an elementary school and slid into the back of the home, setting it on fire, according to SFFD. They said no one was inside, but a dog on the property was killed.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

“We didn’t even know what caused the fire. We didn’t even know that there was like an airplane because we didn’t see, we just heard and we just came out to look at the fire and see how we’re gonna contain that fire from expanding,” said one neighbor.

Two people died at the scene. The pilot and a passenger were being treated for burns at a nearby hospital.