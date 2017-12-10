SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Authorities are investigating a non-injury shooting that happened on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo Sunday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. on eastbound 80 at El Portal Avenue, a woman driving her VW sedan heard a “Pop! Pop!” followed by a loud boom on her car. She realized the back window of her sedan was shattered as well as the right passenger side mirror.

During the investigation, CHP found a bullet hole in the drivers side rear door and two bullet holes in the trunk. Driver was uninjured.

CHP closed eastbound 80 for approximately 40 minutes while looking for shell casings and conducting their investigation.

No description of a suspect or suspect vehicle has been released and the motive is unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

CHP said there are no traffic cameras or other surveillance cameras in the area to help with the investigation. CHP asks that any witnesses to the shooting please contact the Oakland CHP office.