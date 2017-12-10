MARTINEZ (KPIX) — The National Park Service has begun offering van tours to view John Muir’s grave after years of the site being off-limits to the public due to private property concerns.
Reservations are required to join one of the tours, which start at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays at Muir’s former home at 4202 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez. Visiting the site is free and a short walk is required.
To reserve a spot, call the John Muir National Historic Site at: (925) 228-8860.
An acclaimed explorer, naturalist and author, Muir (1838-1914) was a seminal figure in the American conservation movement who co-founded the Sierra Club and helped preserve Yosemite Valley, Sequoia National Park and other wilderness areas in North America.