ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A notorious 37-year-old cold case is closed in Antioch.

Police say they’ve arrested a man who kidnapped, raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl.

Mitchell Bacom, 63, was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Bacom kidnapped Suzanne Bombardier back in 1980 while she was babysitting.

A fisherman discovered her body in the San Joaquin River days later. She had been stabbed once in the heart.

After decades with few leads, investigators reopened the case in 2015 using DNA evidence.

Antioch police Chief Tammany Brooks said, “Thanks to advances in forensic science, obtaining this positive identification for Suzanne’s killer, became a reality.”

Bacom’s arrest closes the oldest, open, unsolved murder with the Antioch Police Department.

