GILROY (CBS SF) — A train fatally struck a person Monday evening near Gilroy, according to Caltrain officials.

The incident was reported at 5:28 p.m. when a southbound train struck a person along Union Pacific railroad tracks about two miles north of the Gilroy Caltrain Station.

At the time, the 102 passengers were onboard, Caltrain officials said.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority was helping transport passengers via bus between the San Martin and Gilroy stations.

Officials with Caltrain’s Transit Police Bureau are investigating the incident and, based on preliminary evidence, believe the death may have been intentional.

Nonetheless, The Santa Clara County’s medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, according to Caltrain.

“No matter what the circumstances, it is always regrettable when a life is lost. Caltrain reminds everyone to be safe around train tracks,”

Caltrain officials said in a statement.

The incident marks Caltrain’s ninth fatality of the year.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.