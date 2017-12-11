EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old gravely wounded in a shooting last week in the crowded Emeryville parking lot of a Target store has died of his wounds, authorities announced Monday.

Emeryville police said 19-year-old Eondre Bolton passed away at a local hospital on Sunday. Bolden was one of two people wounded in the Dec. 4th shooting.

Detective have identified the man arrested in as 22-year-old Cameron Smith from Oakland.

Officers responded to the Target at 1555 40th St. at 6:01 p.m. on report of gunshots, locking down the entire parking lot. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and three firearms were recovered at the scene.

Smith has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an inhabited or occupied dwelling.

He could now face murder charges, authorities said. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18 for a plea hearing.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.

