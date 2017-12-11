SAN JOSE (KPIX)- Residents of a busy street in San Jose are calling for traffic changes, following a fatal motorcycle crash. Neighbors say they’ve been complaining for a long time.

The damage to a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a motorcycle, or what’s left of it, helps tell the story.

At 11 o’clock Monday morning a motorcyclist was approaching the corner of 10th and Washington in downtown San Jose. It’s unclear who had the right-of-way, but the motorcycle slammed head on into the PT Cruiser and was thrown from the bike. He went airborne, hit the car, and died.

Investigators will inspect the motorcycle’s transmission, to see what gear the bike was in. That will help investigators determine if the motorcycle was speeding.

“In the last year alone, we’ve had two cars end up in our front yard,” said neighbor Brandon Pierce.

Pierce lives on the corner, right where the crash happened, and says ever since he bought the home in 2004, there have been numerous crashes and close calls.

The city has made some safety improvements, but what Pierce really wants is some kind of controlled intersection here.

“There are so many crashes because there are no stop signs on Washington,” he said. “So it’s very frustrating, it’s very sad, especially today. There’s a loss of life because we’re not putting up stops signs.”