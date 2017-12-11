WINDSOR (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old San Francisco woman in a room at the WorldMark resort in Windsor.

Windsor police and the Windsor Fire Protection District responded around 10:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an unresponsive person who was not breathing in a guest room at the resort at 1251 Shiloh Road, Windsor police said.

The woman was deceased when police deputies arrived.

The woman was staying in the room with her boyfriend and at least four other people from the San Francisco area while they attended the two-day Emerald Cup cannabis industry awards event over the weekend at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, according to police.

The woman was examined in the Sonoma County coroner’s office but it remains unclear if she suffered from a medical issue, police said.

The death does not appear suspicious and there were no signs of foul play, police said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld until her next of kin are notified of her death.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.