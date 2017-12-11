PARIS (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguing that U.S. President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate accord doesn’t matter, because companies, scientists and other governments can “pick up the slack” to reduce global emissions.
The Hollywood star and former California governor took a spin on a Parisian electric bike Monday as part of events leading up to an international climate summit Tuesday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Schwarzenegger said “Donald Trump pulled Donald Trump out of the Paris agreement,” but many in the private sector, cities and state governments, engineers and universities remain committed to fighting climate change.
A prominent environmental campaigner, Schwarzenegger acknowledged that many people “don’t understand what global warming or climate change really means,” and urged environmental activists to focus on efforts to fight pollution instead because of its health risks.
