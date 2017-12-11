SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A woman whose body was found in the water along the San Francisco Bay Trail in Sunnyvale on Thursday has been identified as a Google employee, the tech company confirmed Monday.
Chuchu Ma, 23, of Mountain View, was found dead in the water near the trail last week, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.
“Chuchu was an excellent software engineer in our developer product team,” Google officials said in a statement. “We are devastated to learn of her passing, and our deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”
Ma’s body was found Thursday morning by a passing bicyclist on the trail, according to Department of Public Safety Capt. Shawn Ahearn.
No additional information about the case was immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.