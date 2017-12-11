Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Sexual harassment, Sexual Misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks on Monday told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

The White House called the claims false and “totally disputed in most cases.” It said “the timing and absurdity of these false claims speak volumes.”

One of the accusers, Rachel Crooks, called the White House statement “laughable.”

Crooks says of sexual misconduct: “I think politicians seem to be immune to this.”

The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, were holding a press conference later Monday to call for a congressional investigation into Trump’s alleged behavior.

