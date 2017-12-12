(CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized after being shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:52 p.m. in the vicinity of Tully Road and Capitol Expressway, near the Eastridge mall.

Police originally said the unidentified victim had suffered life threatening injuries, but later said the injuries were now considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances and motive remain under investigation. The suspect or suspects have been identified and remain at large.

Just one lane of southbound Capitol Expressway was open Tuesday afternoon while officers at the scene investigated. Drivers in the area were being encouraged to take alternate routes.

