OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Athletics issued a statement Tuesday afternoon distancing the team from former slugger Jose Canseco after the retired A’s player unleashed a string of questionable tweets.

Canseco, who has over 500,000 followers on Twitter, started the offensive string of comments addressing the ongoing sexual misconduct accusations being leveled by women against various entertainment figures and politicians just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

That initial tweet garnered 165 replies from followers who were advised the former ballplayer to delete the post. That only seemed to encourage more questionable messages from Canseco.

It was just over an hour after Canseco’s tweetstorm started that the Oakland A’s Twitter account released a statement on behalf of the team, expressing disappointment in what Canseco had said and pointing out that he does not work for the team in any capacity.

A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

The Canseco tweets came hours after President Donald Trump was roundly criticized for his targeting Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her calls that he resign in the wake of ongoing sexual misconduct allegations.

Democrats accused the president of making crude insinuations.