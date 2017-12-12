MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The body of an Antioch man who went missing at the Muir Beach overlook in Marin County during a hike earlier this month was found over the weekend, a Golden Gate National Recreation Area spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The body of Tyler Anthony Silva, 21, of Manteca and Antioch, was found in the water about 2 miles west of Stinson Beach on Sunday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. The identity was confirmed with a thumbprint comparison and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Kayakers found the body and notified the U.S. Coast Guard, GGNRA spokeswoman Dana Polk said.

Silva was hiking with his girlfriend near Pirate’s Cove Trail on Dec. 3 when the two separated, Polk said. A search for him ended two days later.

