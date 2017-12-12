SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE DIESSupervisor London Breed Sworn In As Acting MayorLeaders React To Lee's Sudden Passing
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old Santa Clara man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of, among other offenses, possession of child pornography and arranging to meet a minor for sex, Los Gatos Monte Sereno police said Monday.

shahriyar reza Santa Clara Man Arrested On Child Porn, Attempted Child Sex Charges

Shahriyar Reza (Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Dept.)

Shahriyar Reza was arrested Thursday outside his home in the 3700 block of Lillick Drive about two blocks from AppleSeed Montessori School-Dunford.

Two other schools are a little further away.

Police said their investigation revealed that Reza allegedly befriended the minor through social media.

Reza allegedly requested illicit images from the victim and allegedly attempted to meet the youth to solicit lewd and lascivious acts.

Police said Reza was booked into the county jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, annoying a minor, communicating with a minor to commit a felony and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

Police are looking into whether there are any other victims.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department at (408) 354-8600.

 

