OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped four-alarm fire damaged five structures in the Oakland Hills and forced at least 50 homes to be evacuated early Tuesday before firefighters could bring it under control.

Fire officials said the blaze was first reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a two-story house that is under construction in the 6800 block of Snake Road in the Montclair neighborhood of Oakland.

Embers quickly ignited a structure next door and spread to three other homes in the nearly area of Asilomar Circle and Colton Boulevard.

“Embers definitely played a factor in this fire,” said Oakland Fire Chief Darin White.

Arriving firefighters found two homes on fire and the blaze quickly spreading to vegetation and other structures. It was quickly elevated from one to four alarms.

“Based on wind conditions, arriving firefighters elevated the fire to a third alarm,” White said. “The embers were spreading from that location. From there it went to a fourth alarm.”

White said two of the structures were burned to the ground while three others received varying degrees of damaged. He said residents of at least 50 nearby homes were evacuated to an emergency shelter in the nearby Montclair district of Oakland.

The area which was devastated in 1991 by a massive wildfire.