SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire has burned a house on the 200 block of Clearpark Circle in San Jose Wednesday morning, a fire captain said.

The fire was reported by neighbors at around 10:45 a.m. at a two-story home in the 200 block of Clearpark Circle.

Fire Capt. Daniel Vega said as of about 11:15 a.m., the fire burned through the second floor of the home so firefighters had to exit the building and fight the flames defensively.

The fire quickly moved to the second floor and completely involved the home, Vega said.

The cause was not known, but San Jose Fire had moved into a defensive position to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes in the densely packed residential area.

Shortly before noon, firefighters had knocked down the fire and were in clean-up mode.

Vega said that the house was full of debris and that it would take some time to clear the burned building.

