SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, will lie in state in the City Hall Rotunda on Friday and a memorial celebration of his life is planned there on Sunday, city officials said.
Lee, 65, was the 43rd mayor of San Francisco and the city’s first Asian-American mayor. His casket will be at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Sunday celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. to honor Lee’s life. He is survived by his wife Anita and daughters Brianna and Tania.
Lee was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital around 10 p.m. Monday and was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday.
In accordance with the City Charter, Board of Supervisors president London Breed was appointed as acting mayor upon Lee’s death.
