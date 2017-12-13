LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Call it the Star Wars ‘if you built it, they will come’ moment for a Livermore boy and his father.

Etched into a rural field lays a 200-foot beacon for any wayward Star Wars Rebel Alliance x-wing fighter that may need a safe port of call in the Bay Area.

Well, at least that’s the hope of 6th grader Will Mullen.

In a moment of inspiration and filled with Star Wars mania, Matt and his father, Mark, spent hours etching an unique crop circle in the shape of a Rebel Alliance insignia in the field.

“We welcome members of the Rebel Alliance and any X-wings to land here in our backyard,” Will told the San Jose Mercury News. “We are still waiting.”

Over a span of a several days, the pair used a GPS plotter, a plow and a disc to create the now familiar shape, but for the most part it has remained hidden from the view of their neighbors.

You see from the ground level, it simply is invisible. But for passengers arriving on flights into Oakland International Airport, a glance of the window reveals an amazing sight.

“You can’t make out the shape from the ground,” Mark Mullen told the paper.

Mark Mullen is a pilot so he and Matt have been able to view their labor of love from the air.