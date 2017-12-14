Filed Under:Building Collapse, Construction, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Three people suffered injuries after an under-construction building collapsed in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

At about 12:30 p.m., several large roof trusses gave way as workers were framing a building on Cleveland Avenue near the Coddingtown Mall, said Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Basque.

The three workers were on the ground floor of the construction site of a new restaurant when they workers were either hit or buried by heavy lumber, according to Basque.

The victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Basque said.

Cal-OSHA has been called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No immediate information was available about the severity of the workers’ injuries or what may have caused the building to collapse.

