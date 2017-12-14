ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Five people were injured in Antioch after a suspect allegedly intentionally drove a vehicle into another vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:12 a.m. to a collision reported between two vehicles on Terrace View Avenue. Three people from one vehicle had severe injuries while a man and his young daughter in the other car complained of pain, police said.

Investigators determined the occupants of the two vehicles had an argument earlier in the morning stemming from an ongoing dispute, according to police.

The three people in one vehicle allegedly chased the man and his daughter and the pair was initially able to elude them, police said.

However, the trio found the victims on Terrace View Avenue and allegedly drove their car into the front of the victims’ vehicle.

All five people were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, police said.

Police did not release the names of the three people in the vehicle allegedly responsible for the collision or say whether they’ve been arrested.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441. People can also send a tip by text message to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “ANTIOCH.”

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.