SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — California health officials have a new message for cell phone users.

Dr. Karen Smith with the California Department Of Public Health said, “We’ve recognized a lot of people have concerns about whether using a cell phone is safe.”

For the first time ever, the California Department of Public Health is releasing guidelines about harmful cell phone radiation and how you can avoid it.

Smith said, “When you sleep, keep it arm’s length away from your body, not carrying your cell phone in your pocket.”

The research suggests cell phones could increase our risk for brain cancer and tumors, low sperm count, headaches, as well as impaired memory, hearing, and sleep.

Dr. Joel Moskowitz at UC Berkeley said, “Currently we’re not doing a good job in regulating radiation. In fact, we’re doing an abysmal job.”

Moskowitz says this is a long-time coming.

He’s partially responsible for bringing this information to light.

He sued the Department of Public Health for refusing to release information about the dangers of cell phone radiation back in 2009.

This spring he won that case.

“People are being injured and harmed by the delay in having this information accessible to them,” Moskowitz said.