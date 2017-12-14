Filed Under:California Coastal Commission, Half Moon Bay, Mavericks, Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest, Mavericks Challenge, Mavericks Surf Competition, Surfing, Titans of Mavericks

HALF MOON BAY (CBS/AP) — New organizers have received the go-ahead to resume the annual surf contest in the massive waves of Mavericks on the San Mateo coast.

The event previously known as Titans of Mavericks will now be called the Mavericks Challenge and will include women for the first time.

The California Coastal Commission approved the move on Wednesday.

The previous organizers, Cartel Management, Inc., filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The World Surf League bought the rights to the contest and has weathered the long, complicated permit process to revive the dangerous contest that takes place amid 25-foot waves off the coast by Half Moon Bay.

The contest is set to take place sometime between Jan. 3 and Feb. 28. The window is so wide to allow for the right conditions in Mavericks unpredictable surf.

© Copyright 2017 CBS SF and the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch