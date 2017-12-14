Filed Under:San Francisco Bay, Sea Lions
Sea Lions (credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person has been pulled from the Bay near San Francisco’s Aquatic Park with a reported sea lion bite Thursday afternoon.

A San Francisco Police Department boat pulled a swimmer from the water at 1:48 p.m. with what appeared to be a bite on the arm by a sea lion, according to police spokesman Sgt. Mike Andraychak.

The officers applied a tourniquet and took the victim to Pier 45 to meet fire department medics, who transported them to a hospital, Andraychak said.

San Francisco fire officials on Twitter described the injury as “serious” but said the victim is “expected to be okay.”

 

