SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – For the second time in less than 24 hours, a swimmer in San Francisco Bay off Aquatic Park in San Francisco has been attacked by a sea lion.

According to witnesses, a man in his 60s was bitten as he was swimming around 8:00 a.m.

“A sea lion came up from underneath and grabbed him on the inside of his thigh,” eyewitness Andrew Burrell told KPIX 5.

A member of the South End Rowing Club was able to help the swimmer get back to shore.

“He came in shocked, he had a look in his face where he just wanted to get to the hospital,” Burrell said.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with three lacerations to his upper leg.

Friday morning’s incident follows another attack where a sea lion bit a swimmer in the arm off Aquatic Park around 2 p.m. on Thursday. In that attack, the swimmer was rescued by a sailboat and was also hospitalized.