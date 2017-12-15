EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly stole prescription pills from an El Cerrito Walgreens pharmacy last week, police announced Friday.
On Dec. 5 at about 8:30 p.m., the pair entered the Walgreens at 11565 San Pablo Ave.
The suspects then allegedly rushed the pharmacy counter, jumped over it and took an undisclosed amount of pills.
Police have released surveillance images of the duo. Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4418.
