Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the highly anticipated eighth installment of the ‘Star Wars’ saga. Also, the sensual first-love drama starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, based on a novel by André Aciman.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13) 152 min

Studio: Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm

Written by: Rian Johnson

Based on the characters by: George Lucas

Director: Rian Johnson

Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Billie Lourd

About The Movie:

In the eight installment of George Lucas’ epic saga, we find Rey (Daisy Ridley) training with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), while The Resistance lead by Luke’s sister General Leia (Carrie Fisher) struggles to stop the impending forces of the evil First Order. With the help of Finn, Poe Dameron and newcomer Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), The Resistance has a fighting chance.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (R) 132 min

Studio: Sony Pictures Classics

Based on the novel by: Andre Aciman

Screenplay by: James Ivory, Luca Guadagnino and Walter Fasano

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Starring: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg

About The Movie:

It’s the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17- year-old American-Italian, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). Elio enjoys a close relationship with his father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture, and his mother Annella (Amira Casar), a translator, who favor him with the fruits of high culture in a setting that overflows with natural delights. While Elio’s sophistication and intellectual gifts suggest he is already a fully-fledged adult, there is much that yet remains innocent and unformed about him, particularly about matters of the heart. One day, Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming American scholar working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

Source: www.metacritic.com



