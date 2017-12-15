SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco State University Student was attacked and seriously injured in his dorm room Tuesday afternoon, university officials said Thursday.

University police were alerted to the attack at Mary Ward Hall at 800 Font Blvd. at 4:13 p.m. when they received multiple phone calls reporting a male choking a resident in a dorm room on the sixth floor, university spokeswoman Jamie Oppenheim said in a statement.

Officers arriving on the scene heard a loud disturbance and the sound of a male voice screaming for help.

When officers forced their way into the room, they saw a male suspect physically attacking and choking a 19-year-old man.

The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with serious injuries including blunt force trauma, puncture wounds and cuts to his upper body. He was taken into surgery and is now recovering, Oppenheim said.

The suspect, who has been identified as 18-year-old Samuel Splinter, has been booked San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, first-degree burglary and attempted murder, all felonies, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

