SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — It started with one Christmas tree placed on a burned out lot.
On Saturday, it grew into a holiday celebration among the survivors of the deadly Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa’s devastated Coffey Park neighborhood.
Local businesses donated additional decorations, a bounce house was set up for the kids and several food trucks were brought in.
Snow was even trucked into one of the cul-de-sacs and Santa Claus made a visit.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the love and the generosity,” said fire victim Janet Reisner. “I know that people have lost their homes and they’re putting all of this on their lots so people can enjoy Christmas.”