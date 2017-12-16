Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Watsonville
(CBS)

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Watsonville are investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday night.

Officers with the Watsonville police department responded Friday at 6:36 p.m. to a report of gunshots heard in the area of W. Beach and Rodriguez streets.

Responding officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of W Beach Street.

The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old. No additional details about the victim have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Watsonville Police Department at (831) 768-3350.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch