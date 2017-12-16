WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Watsonville are investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday night.
Officers with the Watsonville police department responded Friday at 6:36 p.m. to a report of gunshots heard in the area of W. Beach and Rodriguez streets.
Responding officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of W Beach Street.
The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old. No additional details about the victim have been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Watsonville Police Department at (831) 768-3350.
