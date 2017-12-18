SAN FRANCSICO (KPIX 5) — While Aquatic Park Cove in San Francisco was still closed to swimmers on Monday, the National Park Service announced it will reopen on Wednesday.
The cove was closed Friday after a second swimmer was attacked by a sea lion for the second consecutive day. Both victims were expected to be recover.
On Monday, danger signs were still posted in the area, but kpix 5 cameras still spotted swimmers who did not heed the warnings.
People dont know how we call it the best kept secret, said swimmer Milan Odehnal. It’s wonderful and once you get to the water, it feels good. Then after, it feels even better.
It’s unusual for marine mammals to attack swimmers in the Bay Area. Marine life experts are working to determine why the animal or animals attacked.