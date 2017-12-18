FREMONT (CBS SF) – A woman fatally stabbed a man in Fremont on Sunday night and was later taken into custody, according to police.

Officers responded at 10:03 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 41000 block of Fremont Boulevard and arrived minutes later to find a male victim suffering from a stab wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name is not yet being released.

A witness told investigators that the stabbing was preceded by what appeared to be a domestic violence dispute between the man and woman, police said.

After stabbing the man, the woman left in a silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicle and witnesses reported a partial license plate number and description of the vehicle and woman, according to police.

Officers eventually identified the registered owner of the vehicle and went to the 38000 block of Logan Drive, where they found the car. At about 11:45 p.m., officers pulled it over as it left a home there, police said.

The woman was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder and the weapon allegedly used in the attack was recovered. The woman’s name is not yet being released pending the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brent Butcher at (510) 790-6956 or bbutcher@fremont.gov.

The homicide is the second to occur in Fremont in 2017.

