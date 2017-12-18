HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A man was stabbed and a woman was assaulted at the Hayward BART station Sunday night, according to BART police.

The attack was reported to police at 9:21 p.m. and occurred in the station’s parking lot, a BART police watch commander said.

The three suspects allegedly stabbed a man and punched a woman, then fled the scene. Both victims were hospitalized.

According to the watch commander, the man suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males. They were armed with a knife.

Further details were not immediately available.

