SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — There were reports of a shooting inside a Walgreen’s in San Jose Monday night.
First responders were seen assisting a person who was shot in the area of South First and East Santa Clara streets in downtown San Jose around 8 p.m.
According to dispatch calls, someone called police saying a suspect went into the Walgreen’s and started attacking the security officer, who then shot him.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Not sure why you would even be out in that area at that time. I mean nowdays you can just order online and no need for this nonsense.