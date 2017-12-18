Filed Under:Investigation, San Jose, Security Guard, Shooting, Walgreens

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — There were reports of a shooting inside a Walgreen’s in San Jose Monday night.

First responders were seen assisting a person who was shot in the area of South First and East Santa Clara streets in downtown San Jose around 8 p.m.

According to dispatch calls, someone called police saying a suspect went into the Walgreen’s and started attacking the security officer, who then shot him.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

