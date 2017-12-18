Filed Under:Crime, Four Seasons Hotel, Richmond Police Officer, San Francisco, Standoff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed that the Richmond police officer involved in a standoff at the Four Seasons Hotel early Sunday morning was arrested in connection with the incident.

Philip Sanchez, a 45-year-old off-duty Richmond police sergeant, was booked Sunday on suspicion of negligent discharge of a weapon, vandalism with a value of $400 or more, assault with a firearm and shooting in an inhabited dwelling, according to San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca.

Police responded to the Four Seasons Hotel & Residences at 757 Market Street around 4:55 a.m. Sunday after they received reports of possible gunfire.

Witnesses said the suspect shot a gun inside the hotel. Initially he refused to come out of the hotel, leading to a standoff.

Police were able to communicate with him by telephone, however, and around 6:30 a.m. he surrendered to officers.

There were no reports of injuries and Sanchez was being medically evaluated, Rueca said on Sunday.

Jail records do not show Sanchez in custody as of Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office indicated Sanchez’ case had not yet been referred for charges as of Monday.

