OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four aircrafts were targeted with lasers at Oakland International Airport on Monday night, an airport spokeswoman said.
The “laser strikes” were reported between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and seemed to originate from the area around 90th Avenue and Interstate Highway 880, according to airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor.
The incident was reported to law enforcement, with Oakland police and Alameda County sheriff’s deputies responding, Taylor said.
“We don’t want any visual distractions for pilots entering or exiting the airport, so that’s something we want to guard against when at all possible,” Taylor said.
As of February 2012, it is a federal crime to aim a laser pointer at an aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
