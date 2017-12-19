SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer who shot himself during a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Richmond has been identified by authorities as 49-year-old Antonio Cacatian.

Cacatian, a Richmond resident, was identified Tuesday by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office and both the Richmond and San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Giselle Linane said Cacatian was a nine-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department.

Cacatian was the subject of an investigation involving multiple jurisdictions when he was stopped around 1:30 p.m. Monday by a Richmond police officer in the Hilltop Mall parking lot near a JCPenney store.

While authorities did not offer more details about the investigation, law enforcement sources tell KPIX 5 the officer was being investigated for sex with a minor in Las Vegas.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer heard a gunshot and returned to his patrol vehicle to request help, Richmond police said.

Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said it was not immediately clear to officers what happened inside the suspect’s vehicle because its windows were heavily tinted.

Officers used beanbag rounds to break the windows and found Cacatian dead inside the vehicle from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tan said.

On Monday, KPIX 5 confirmed that the car involved in the incident was registered to Cacatian.

