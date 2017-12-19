CONCORD (CBS SF) – A death has been reported in a two-alarm fire at a home in Concord Tuesday morning, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.
The fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 1400 block of Coventry Road.
Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said someone was found dead inside the home. He did not immediately have more information about the victim.
The fire was under control as of shortly before 7:30 a.m. and destroyed the home, Marshall said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.