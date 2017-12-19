Filed Under:Concord, Fatal fire, Fire, House fire

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A death has been reported in a two-alarm fire at a home in Concord Tuesday morning, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.

The fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 1400 block of Coventry Road.

Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said someone was found dead inside the home. He did not immediately have more information about the victim.

Chopper 5 over a fatal house fire on the 1400 block of Coventry Road in Concord on December 19, 2017. (CBS)

Chopper 5 over a fatal house fire on the 1400 block of Coventry Road in Concord on December 19, 2017. (CBS)

The fire was under control as of shortly before 7:30 a.m. and destroyed the home, Marshall said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch