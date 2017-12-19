Scene of a bus crash in Quintana Roo state in Mexico. (Defensa Civíl de Quintana Roo)

MEXICO CITY — At least 12 people died when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway early Tuesday, officials said. At least seven Americans are among the multiple injuries that could number as high as 20, CBS News’ Don Dahler reports.

In addition, two citizens of Sweden are injured, according to Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin, who said authorities haven’t yet established the nationalities of the dead.

The tourism ministry of Quintana Roo state government says there were 31 people on the bus. One of the deceased includes a child they say.

Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved in Tuesday’s incident, says the nationalities of the passengers are: American, Italian, Swedish and Brazilian.

CBS News Radio reporter Scott Mayman happened to be onboard one of the cruise ships.

“There are some very grim scenes at the guest services area onboard the ship. People consoling each other, still trying to figure out who was involved, as some of the tour buses have yet to return to the ocean liner.”

A spokesman from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said U.S. officials were working with local authorities to determine whether U.S. citizens were involved.

“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” the U.S. Embassy said. “We are in contact with local authorities and are working with them to determine if there were U.S. citizens on board. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico also added: “The protection of U.S. citizens overseas is one of the highest priorities for the State Department. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to affected U.S. citizens. Any U.S. citizens who require assistance may reach the Consular Service Center in Monterrey at +52-81-8047-3145.”

The U.S. State Department said during its briefing Tuesday that it’s aware of the situation and that U.S. officials are traveling to the site.