SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Nick Hundley has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants.

The 34-year-old hit .249 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 303 plate appearances last season and threw out 13 of 49 runners attempting to steal. He has a .249 career average with 81 homers and 340 RBIs.

Hundley became a free agent after the season. San Francisco announced the agreement Tuesday.

