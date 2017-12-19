Filed Under:San Jose, Security Guard, Shooting, Walgreens

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A robbery suspect died Tuesday afternoon after a security guard shot him Monday night at a San Jose Walgreens store, police said.

The suspect’s name was not available Tuesday afternoon but he suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot at Walgreens at 5 S. First St. before officers went there at 8:23 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital.

San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia told the Mercury News the man was “attempting to commit a robbery inside the store” when the security guard shot him.

Police said the security guard was cooperating with police in the investigation.

