SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female employee of South San Francisco High School was arrested Monday afternoon following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with at least one youth, police said Tuesday.
Early last week, police were notified of the alleged misconduct by 31-year-old Richmond woman Noelia Linares.
Police allege Linares, a paraprofessional at the school, behaved inappropriately with a 17-year-old student there.
After a weeklong investigation, Linares was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Monday. She was taken to the county jail.
Anyone with more information about the alleged misconduct is asked to call the Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244.