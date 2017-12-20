CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – A 23-year-old man was injured in an officer-involved shooting after he tried to run from police in Corte Madera on Tuesday, police said.

At 5:45 p.m., a Corte Madera man went to the Central Marin Police Authority station to report his 23-year-old brother was missing, was at risk, and allegedly made suicidal threats, police said.

The man left the station and returned to his home on San Clemente Drive. A short time later, he called police to report that his missing brother was at his home and had a gun, police said.

Officers arrived and found the suspect walking on San Clemente Drive. Officers ordered the man to stop, but he refused and ran. The officers then pursued him on foot, police said.

According to police, the suspect tried to draw a handgun from the front pocket of his sweatshirt, at which point an officer deployed a Taser stun gun, which was ineffective.

Around 8 p.m., another officer then fired his gun, striking the suspect at least twice, police said.

The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, was taken into custody and received first aid by officers until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was then taken to Marin General Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

The officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave and the officer’s name is also not being released at this time.

San Clemente Drive remains closed Wednesday morning between Tamalpais and Paradise drives while authorities investigate the case. The roadway is expected to reopen by noon Wednesday, police said.

Extra police personnel are assisting motorists with an alternate route on Paradise Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Marin County sheriff’s Detective Shawn Baker at (415) 473-7274.

